Atiku Can Never Win 25% Votes In Rivers – APC

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclosed that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not be able to win 25 percent votes in the state.

Chief Emeka Beke, chairman of the APC in Rivers State, said this, noting that the leadership of the state’s opposition party was working round the clock to ensure that it delivered the state for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general elections not minding the outcome of the last presidential primaries in which Tinubu beat his co-contenders including the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who came second in the race.

The state APC chairman stated this during an interview with our correspondent in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

“What we are doing now is that we are going round the wards, units, everywhere to campaign and make our people understand the importance of good governance in the state.

“If you want to win elections you need to mobilize your people. So first, the people should go and get their PVCs. That is the most important thing.

“Then make them understand why they need to change from the present PDP government to the APC-led administration in the state come 2023 because Governor Nyesom Wike has failed Rivers people.

“Unemployment is very high in the state. The crime rate in the state is also high. And for investors to come and invest in Rivers State, the enabling environment has to be provided by the government.

“Many youths don’t have jobs. Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, as governor then, built the Songhai farms that employed over ten thousand Rivers people. There was a fish farm in Buguma town that also employed people. Where are all of these projects today? They are gone.

“In the last seven years, no civil servant has been promoted in the state and you know that. Most of our retirees are crying for their pension arrears and gratuity to be paid and nobody is listening to them,” Beke alleged.



https://independent.ng/atiku-can-never-win-25-votes-in-rivers-apc/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related