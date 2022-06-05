Atiku Condemns Owo Catholic Church Attack

I condemn the attack on the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo council area of Ondo State capital. My prayers are with the people of Owo, especially families of the deceased.
I do hope that the state government and relevant security agencies will leave no stone unturned in apprehending the criminals and bringing them to justice. I condole with the body of Catholic faithful in Nigeria.
I pray that some day, very soon, we shall have a lasting solution to these painful episodes .-AA