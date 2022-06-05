Atiku Condemns Owo Catholic Church Attack

I condemn the attack on the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo council area of Ondo State capital. My prayers are with the people of Owo, especially families of the deceased.

I do hope that the state government and relevant security agencies will leave no stone unturned in apprehending the criminals and bringing them to justice. I condole with the body of Catholic faithful in Nigeria.

I pray that some day, very soon, we shall have a lasting solution to these painful episodes .-AA

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1533498661291835394

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related