Atiku Donates ₦10 Million To Victims Of Ondo Church Attack

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar, has donated N10million for the treatment of the victims of the June 5, 2022 terror attack on St Francis Catholic, Owa-luwa Street, Owo, Ondo State.

Atiku, who paid a condolence visit to Owo Kingdom, condemned the killing of the armless worshipers.

Atiku was represented by the State PDP candidate in the last governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) and members of the State Working Committee of the party.

Speaking at the Olowo’s palace, the Jegede told Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, that the present security situation we find ourselves was a call to duty for everyone to be more vigilant and security conscious.

According to him, the issue of insecurity is not about politics but people must stand with people who will ensure that they are out of the situation we currently find ourselves in this country.

He said, “I am here on behalf of my party, National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the candidate of our party in the forthcoming presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the entire PDP members in Ondo state.

“Atiku Abubakar has directed that a sum of N10 million should be released for the treatment of the victims immediately.

“We are here to condole with you on the terror attack on the terror attack on St Francis Catholic, Owa-Iuwa Street, Owo. We pray that such a thing does not happen in our land again

“We cannot continue like this. This is a call to duty for everyone one of us to be more vigilant, and conscious and must be ready to protect ourselves.

“This is not about politics. We must stand with people who will ensure that we are out of this situation we find ourselves in this country.”

While welcoming the delegation, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, appreciated the PDP presidential candidate for the donation.

Oba Ogunoye, said, “when the incident happened, you sent a message and the message was soothing and it was balm to us.

“Owo is a land of peace and we are accommodating. Nobody has ever conquered us and nobody will conquer us. We already taking steps to ensure that act does not happen again.

“Eyitayo Jegede, you are a leader, calm, knowledgeable. You are a leader and you will continue to be a leader.”

https://leadership.ng/atiku-donates-n10m-to-victims-of-ondo-church-attack/

