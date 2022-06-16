Atiku Jettisons PDP Committee Report, To Pick Okowa As Running Mate

In a surprise move, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar has picked Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

A source who spoke exclusively with THISNIGERIA said that Atiku’s decision was made out of “undue pressure and conspiracy against the party’s frontline choice, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.”

The source added that the Vice Presidential Candidate screening exercise scheduled to hold at 10am on Thursday would be “a mere formality” as Atiku had already made his choice.

THISNIGERIA had reported that a 19-man commitee set up to pick a running mate for Atiku had voted for Wike as the party’s choice, followed by Okowa and Emmanuel Idom of Akwa Ibom state.

A source who spoke to THISNIGERIA said that Wike had scored majority of the votes cast by the members of the committee led by Ambassador Umar Damagum.

Members who attended the meeting include: House Minority Leader, Hon. Tony Elumelu, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, former governor of Niger State, Babagida Aliyu, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, former Cross Rivers State Governor, Liyel Imoke.

Others include former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko and PDP National Secretary, Sam Nwayanu, National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar Bature, former senate president David Mark.



