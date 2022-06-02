Atiku Receives Tambuwal At His Abuja Residence (Photos)

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for Nigeria’s 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar received Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal at his Abuja residence today, IGBERETV reports.

Atiku shared photos from Tambuwal’s visit with the caption;

“I excitedly paused my domestic activities to receive our able Gov Aminu Tambuwal when he paid me a courtesy visit. We discussed a wide range of issues, especially the need for our party, the PDP, to stand united ahead of the 2023 elections. -AA”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02vHpWy6Eqmqu418xR9NaypXbX9TknCjsWXRzMVbGKeRKzgWywchJMx4sX5hynjFR6l&id=100044152610571

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related