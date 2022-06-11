Attack On Ondo Catholic Church Worshippers Is Unacceptable – IPOB

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, declared as unacceptable, the attack by terrorists of St Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, describing it as sacrilegious and act that the present government will pretend to condemn

The pro-Biafra group said it is becoming an unacceptable affront and its consequences will be devastating for the Christians to be at the receiving end over Fulani’s attacks, while the Federal Government pay lip service towards condemning it.

IPOB lashed the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, for being vocal to accusing IPOB of offences it did not commit while becoming dumb and powerless where it should be vocal and show strength, urging it to seek the help of the pro-Biafra groups to protect its members during church worships.

IPOB statement read: “We, the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn the terrorists attack on St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ogun State on Sunday 5th of June 2022.”

“IPOB had repeatedly suggested that Christians should stop their dependence on government of Nigeria for security of life and properties.Our reason for this stance is that the current regime has only one interest and that is Fulani interest. They will pretend that they are condemning the attacks of Christians but in the real sense, they are in support of the attackers.

“This action of Nigerian federal government has emboldened terrorists masquerading as herdsmen in collaboration with security agents and some disgruntled politicians, to carry out killings in the southern part of Nigeria without being punished.

“They are the ones who are responsible for the recruitment of terrorists who are massacring innocent Christians, Muslims and Non-Muslims in Nigeria in recent times.

“We are equally advising the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, to stop at just condemning attacks from these terrorists from Sahel or praying for God’s intervention but should start acting in defence of Christians in Nigeria. They should not only be vocal and powerful when accusing IPOB of offences it did not commit, but dumb and powerless where it should be vocal and powerful.

“Mere condemnation of such deadly attacks does not raise people from graves and we therefore suggest again to Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that the only remedy is to be prepared to withstand the terrorists and jihadists who are being sponsored by unfortunate politicians and government of Nigeria to eliminate every citizen in the country. They should seek the assistance of pro-Biafra groups to protect its members during church worships.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/ipob-declares-attack-on-ondo-catholic-church-worshippers-unacceptable/amp/

