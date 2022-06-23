Ayra Starr Fires Back At Troll Who Called Her ‘Ashawo’ (Pix)

Singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, known professionally as Ayra Starr, has fired back at a troll who called her a ‘prostitute’, Igbere TV reports.

The drama began after the singer posted a new photo of herself on Twitter on Wednesday with the caption, “new song.”

The post which has been liked nearly 48,000 times as of the time of this report was slammed by a Twitter user @IlelaboyeG who resorted to abuse.

“Best in doing like ashawo,” the user wrote.

“Just like your mom, twins,” Ayra Starr fired back.

Signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records, Ayra caught the attention of the Nigerian audience with the release of her debut hit, ‘Away’, early last year.

In August, she released her debut album, 19 and Dangerous, which earned her the number 2 spot on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart in the same month.



https://twitter.com/ayrastarr/status/1539641294107975687

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related