Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, has dropped his presidential ambition, following agreement among 10 All Progressives Congress northern governors that the party should zone its ticket to the South.

Badaru’s withdrawal is contained in a statement on Saturday jointly signed by the 10 governors in support of a southern presidential candidate.

“We are delighted by the decision of our esteemed colleague, His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Badaru to contribute to this patriotic quest by withdrawing his presidential aspiration,” the statement read in part.

This is coming as President Muhammadu Buhari met with all the 23 presidential aspirants on Saturday evening at the State House ahead of the party’s primary scheduled for June 6, 7 and 8.

https://dailytrust.com/badaru-drops-presidential-ambition

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related