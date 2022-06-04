Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed has emerged as the Bauchi State gubernatorial flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Mohammed who was the sole aspirant polled a total of 646 votes out of 650 votes cast in Bauchi on Saturday.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer declared that Bala Mohammed, though the sole aspirant, polled a total of 646 votes out of the 650 accredited delegates who voted.

“By the powers conferred on me by the constitution of the PDP, I hereby declare Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as the winner of the PDP gubernatorial ticket for the 2023 General elections,” he declared.

In his victory speech, the elated governor, Bala Mohammed thanked the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Kashim for his loyalty to him, and for deeming it fit that the governor deserves a second term.

He said he is aware that other political parties have elected their flagbearers, and assured that he will play politics with fairness and carry everyone along.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/bala-mohammed-wins-bauchi-pdp-guber-primary-election/

