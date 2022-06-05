Bandit Attack: Rotimi Akeredolu Arrives Owo (Photos)

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has arrived Owo in Ondo State following the attack on worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, Ondo State, IGBERETV reports.

He shared photos in his Facebook page with the caption;

“I just arrived Owo from Abuja following the unfortunate attack on the people worshipping at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

I have received briefs from the Heads of Security agencies in the state. The assailants will be hunted down and they will pay for their crimes.”



