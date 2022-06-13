Bandits Abduct 50 Members Of GSM Communication Union In Zamfara

The Zamfara State chapter of the GSM Communication Union has lamented that 50 of its members were abducted by bandits between Sokoto and Zamfara States axis on Saturday evening.

Addressing newsmen at the Press Center in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, the State chairman of the Union, Alhaji Kabiru Garba Mukhtar, said that their members were attacked by the bandits when their vehicle developed problem that forced them to park along the road.

The chairman explained that 20 out of the 50 kidnapped victims were lucky to have escaped from the bandits while he said the remaining 30 victims were still with the bandits.

He stated that the bandits used one of the victim’s handset to call them, informing them that 30 members of their members were in their den.

Alhaji Mukhtar explained that as at the time of the press briefing, the bandits have not made any demand regarding ransom, saying that they don’t know the condition of their members in the bandits, camps.

The union urged the security agencies, state government and other relevant authorities to give the issue a serious attention as the union alone cannot handle the teething problem.

“The kidnapped victims are mainly youths who are the leaders of tomorrow, so we expect the security agencies and the state government to redouble their efforts for them to regain their freedom,” he added.

Recall that in the last few days, kidnappers has have been ravaging the State, kidnapping influential people without any challenge.

DAILY POST recalls that that recently, the wives and daughters of former Accountant General of the State were kidnapped alongside over 20 persons.

Also, a former Permanent Commissioner of Zamfara State Independent Electoral Commission (ZSIEC) was also recently abducted with his brother along Tsafe/ Funtua road

https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/12/zamfara-bandits-abduct-50-members-of-gsm-communication-union/

