Bandits Invade Gwarinpa Estate In Abuja, Kidnap Residents

Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Monday attacked Gwarinpa Estate in the Federal Capital Territory.

Daily Trust learnt that the gunmen operated on the estate between 1am and 4am, abducting a yet-to-be-identified number of residents.

Although details remain sketchy, a resident, who simply identified himself as Mohammed said the gunmen gained access to Genuine Estate after Efab Queens on 6th Avenue, Gwarinpa.

He explained to our correspondent on the telephone that the hoodlums were armed with bows, arrows, and machetes and were in large numbers.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, told Daily Trust that the case was a robbery case not a kidnapping case.

Adeh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the police had already been mobilised to the scene to ascertain how the incident happened.

She promised that the public would be duly notified after details of the incident had been ascertained.



https://dailytrust.com/just-in-gunmen-invade-abuja-estate-abduct-residents

