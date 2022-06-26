Gunmen suspected to be bandits, on Saturday, in Sokoto, reportedly killed 11 farmers in the Ghandi district of Rabah Local Government Area of the state.

A source, who disclosed this, said the attackers stormed the community around 12 noon, shooting sporadically, to scare people and later killed farmers working on their farms.

Confirming the killing on Saturday, the Secretary to the District Head of Ghandi, Tukur Muhammad said they met them on their farmlands and killed them for no reason.

He said the bandits attempted to abduct other farmers but vigilantes foiled their plans.

He said that eight of the farmers were killed at Kuryar village while three were killed in their neighbourhood.

“They don’t want us to work on our farm. They attack our farmers on daily basis. They also asked other villages to pay a levy before they can cultivate their farms and this is the only means of livelihood in our area,” he said.

DSP Sanusi Abubakar, Spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, when contacted, said he was in transit but he would find out and call back.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/25/bandits-kill-11-farmers-in-sokoto-community/

