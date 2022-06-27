Bandits Kill Another Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo In Kaduna (Pictures)

25th June 2022.

The Secretary-General,

Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria,

Durumi,

Abuja.

Dear and Very Reverend Father,

OBITUARY: THE LATE REVEREND FATHER VITUS BOROGO

It is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place today, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by Terrorists. Until his death, Fr Vitus (aged 50) was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

Details of his Funeral arrangement will be announced as soon possible. Meanwhile we commit his soul to the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and call on all men and women of goodwill to continue to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for the consolation of his bereaved family, especially his mother.

Fraternally,

Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu EMMANUEL

Chancellor



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/breaking-bandits-kill-another-catholic-priest-fr-borogo-in-kaduna/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related