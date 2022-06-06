Banky W: Re-Run Primaries Hold Today, June 6

By the end of the day, let’s see what cards the PDP will deal Banky W. The NWC PDP resolved to have re-run primaries in specific contended constituencies, Eti-Osa included. Recall, that Banky W celebrated winning the primaries only for another winner, Sam Aiboni to be declared days later.

The re-run for Eti-Osa is scheduled for today, June 6 , 2022.

After very careful deliberations on the reports of the Electoral and Appeal Panels on the Congresses of our Party in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina States, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved repeat primaries in the following Federal and State Constituencies for the purpose of nominating our Candidates for the 2023 general elections as follows:

Sunday, June 5, 20221. Ahiazu State Constituency of Imo State

2. Orsu State Constituency of Imo State

3. Musawa State Constituency of Katsina State

4. Dandume State Constituency of Katsina State

5. Zango State Constituency of Katsina State

6. Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency of Imo State

7. Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue State

Monday, June 6, 20221. Lagos State House of Representatives Primaries (24 Federal Constituencies).

Furthermore, Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State, Enugu West Senatorial Districts of Enugu State as well as Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency and Yakuur II State Constituency, both of Cross River State earlier scheduled for Saturday June 4, 2022 have been cancelled.

All party members in the affected States should please take note

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary

https://gazettengr.com/pdp-to-repeat-banky-w-others-primaries-in-lagos-three-other-states/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related