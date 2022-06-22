Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed Visits Wike

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Wednesday, paid a visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike at Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

ThisNigeria reports that it is unclear why Mohammed paid the visit. However, it may not be unconnected to reports that there have been efforts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pacify Wike over the ill-treatment meted on him by some members of the party.

A source who confided in ThisNigeria revealed that some “vociferous forces” stood against Wike’s emergence as the Vice Presidential candidate, despite being the party’s favourite, over claims that he may become “uncontrollable”.

Meanwhile, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi also held a closed door meeting with Wike on Wednesday.

Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has also paid a “friendly and brotherly” visit to the Rivers Governor.



