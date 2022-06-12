Beauty Queen Distributes 12,000 Sanitary Pads In Benue, Abuja Schools (Pics)

Beauty Queen, Sarah Akaazua Distributes 12,000 Sanitary Pads In Benue, Abuja Schools

To enhance menstrual hygiene of the girl child, a beauty queen and winner of Face of Tiv international has distributed no fewer than 12,000 sanitary pads to girls in selected secondary schools in Benue and Abuja.

The outreach tagged, ‘Pad Up The Girl Child’ is part of her pet projects as a reigning beauty queen.

Akaazua also at the outreach educated the young girls on steps to take in maintaining menstrual hygiene while observing their flow.

She observed that the inability to maintain hygiene during menstruation among the women has exposed them to chronic diseases which has affected their ability to give birth.

According to her, the health of the girl child is significant to wealth and growth of the nation’s economy, calling on government, individuals and organisations to lend support to enhance the health of the girl child.

She also decried the high cost of sanitary pads which has left so many girls with no choice but using unhygienic means to manage their menstrual flow.

At the outreach supported by Molped, the benefitting students could not hide their joy as they showered praises on the beauty queen and her team.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/06/beauty-queen-sarah-akaazua-distributes.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related