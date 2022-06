https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETyJy2tEzPk

Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi has declared that being a Nigerian is a full time job while being quizzed by a fan, IGBERETV reports.

The singer was responding from a question from a fan who inquired what he does for a living and the singer responded by saying being a Nigerian should be considered a full time job.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce-f_c-MPHA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related