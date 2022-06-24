Benefits Of Good And Bad Deeds

��The two men’s job was to wash people’s clothes. They would take people’s clothes from their houses, wash them in the river, and deliver them at sunset after drying .

��One of them was a faithful and honest man, and if he sometimes found coins or money in people’s pockets, he would put it aside to deliver it to its owner at night.

��But the other man was not like that, and if he found a coin that the rich man owned, he would not return it.

��One day the faithful and honest man found a coin in the pocket of a customer’s trousers, which belonged to a rich man.

��When he returned the coin overnight with the clothes, the owner of the clothes gave him a big reward with which he was able to buy a small house.

��The other man decided to do something after what happened to his friend. One day, a rich man gave him a trousers, and when the man returned it, he put a coin in his trousers pocket and said to the owner of the trousers, “You forgot this coin …” so that he, too, could receive a reward.

�� But the story was reversed. When he handed over the coin, the rich man grabbed his wrist and said, “I lost ten coins. You gave one and I made sure the rest was left in my trousers.

�� You have to give the rest …”. From that man he complained and instead of giving rewards, he was sent to prison for theft .

��The honest man said to his friend when he separated, “Never be hypocritical and pretend to do good deeds, know that if you do not do good deeds for Allah, it will become evil for you and cause you problems.”

��Yes; If a person does #good_deeds for the sake of Allah and with good intentions, he will receive the reward of this world and the hereafter, but if he does good deeds for the sake of hypocrisy and worldly intentions, etc., this good deed will have no value.

��That is why Allah has condemned those who do good deeds for material or hypocritical purposes.

��#Allah says: “Indeed Allah does not like anyone who is a swaggering braggart … those who spend their wealth to be seen by people, and believe neither in Allah nor in the Last Day (the Day of Judgment).”

(Quran, 4, 36-38)

��The above verses indicate that hypocrisy is one of the characteristics of arrogant and proud people, and if good deeds are done with ungodly intentions and hypocrisy, it will have no value and the effects of good deeds will not be arranged on it.

