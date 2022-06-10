Between A Muslim-Muslim Ticket And A Return Of Presidency To North (Opinion)

I have read a lot of people saying “no to Muslim-Muslim ticket” even before Asiwaju emerged. Now that he has emerged as the standard bearer of APC with Atiku as the major challenge to him, I wonder why a Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu presidency is not better than a return of the presidency to north possibly for another eight years after 8 years of PMB.

Like or loathe APC, it has demonstrated being a truly progressive party by standing with a return of the presidency to the South even after Atiku had emerged as PDP’s candidate. PDP damned everything common sense by making Atiku emerge with possibility of keeping the presidency in the north and a lot of people seem not to care because PDP is doing what they need to do to win the election without considering fairness and equity.

I am strongly convinced that when the time comes, majority of voters will side with an APC’ Muslim-Muslim ticket which returns presidency to the south and reject a Muslim-Christian ticket which keeps the presidency to the north for another eight years to make it 16 straight years of Northern dominance.

