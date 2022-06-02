Big Bumbum Cannot Keep A Man – Anita Joseph

Curvy Nigerian actress, Anita Joseph, has given her contribution on the online debate about butt enhancement surgeries following the death of a Port Harcourt big girl who died after a botched plastic surgery in Lagos, IGBERETV reports.

The young lady identified as Christabel reportedly died at the hospital in Lagos some days back following a botched plastic surgery.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anita urged ladies to love their bodies just the way they are.

She added that having a big butt can’t keep a man, and that ladies with small butts are also winning.

“Just so you know BIG BUMBUM can not keep a man. Be you just the way you are, after all ladies with small bum are still winning the last time i checked shalom. It’s a 50/50 chance it’s all there on the internet go read. Becareful so you don’t cause unnecessary complications for yourselves”, she wrote.



