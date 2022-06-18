Biodun Oyebanji Hails INEC, Describes Ekiti Election As Excellent

APC Governorship Candidate, Biodun Oyebanji Votes, Commends INEC, Security Agencies and describes poll excellent

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Biodun Oyebanji has described the exercise as excellent.

Speaking with newsmen after casting his vote, at unit 3 ward 06, lkogosi, Oyebanji around 1040am said the accreditation across as timely and orderly.

He expressed confidence that the exercise would end peacefully and that he would win the contest.

Oyebanji also lauded the security arrangement across the state.

Speaking on the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System into the electoral Oyebanji described it as commendable

Oyebanji “The process is excellent, I just cast my vote, it went very well . The accreditation process has been perfect. I must commend INEC for preparing very well.

Definitely, there would be hitches, but I hope it won’t be much as to affect the credibility of the whole process. The turnout has been encouraging.

Asked if he has received information on security breaches, the APC candidate said he could only adjudge the process in his polling unit. Nothing like that here. I expect to win.”

