Blinded By Hatred For Buhari – Femi Adesina Responds To Oyedepo

Bishop Oyedepo: THIS IS THE MOST CORRUPT REGIME IN THE HISTORY OF NIGERIA
The Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina has taken a swipe at Bishop David Oyedepo following the latter’s comments on the Buhari administration’s alleged Corrupt tendencies.
The bishop at Ota can’t even get his facts right. Blinded by hatred for PMB, he says Auditor General stole N80bn. Pity! He doesn’t know difference between Accountant General (only alleged) and Auditor General. Like OBJ said long ago, we should begin to ordain our own bishops.
