Bobrisky’s Gigantic Cake & Decorations At His Housewarming Party (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZz436_8yNg

Bobrisky Shows Off Gigantic Cake And Decorations Set For His Housewarming (Photos, Video)

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has shown off the gigantic cake and beautiful decorations set up for his housewarming, IGBERETV reports.

The crossdresser is hosting a housewarming party after he was accused of falsely claiming that he bought the house.

Since then, Bobrisky he has been sharing “proof” to show he bought the house.

He hosted a housewarming party and shared videos from the scene to further show that the house is his.



https://igberetvnews.com/1422425/bobrisky-shows-gigantic-cake-decorations-set-housewarming-photos-video/

