A Facebook User, Hassan Saminu is seeking help identifying a girl whose body was found floating in a river in Katsina State, NaijaCover Reports.

Saminu, Who shared the photos on Saturday, June 18, As Sighted By NaijaCover, Said the body was found floating in Sabangida river in Faskari Local Government Area of the State.

Anyone With Information about the girl’s identity should call the police or reach out to Hassan Saminu on Facebook.

