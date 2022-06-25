Body Of Ondo JSS Student Recovered 3 Days After She Was Swept Away (Pix)

The Body of a Junior Secondary school student has been recovered three days after she was swept away by flood in Ikare Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Deceased, Motunrayo John, a student of of St. Carmel School, Ikare-Akoro, was swept away around River Dada, in Semusemu area of Ikare Akoko on Tuesday June 21.

One of the students told newsmen that the victim was playing in the rain by measuring the depth of the flood when she lost her balance and was swept away. Efforts by her mates to pull her back proved abortive.

The Divisional Police officer for Ikare Akoko, Mr Olatujoye Akinwale, who confirmed the development on Friday June 24, said the lifeless body of the girl was discovered at the back of a hotel in Ugbe Akoko after a search party was organised by the residents of the area.

The DPO said the remains of the girl had been released to the family for burial.

Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the father of the deceased, Mr Ade John, a commercial motorcyclist, described the death of his daughter as shocking, sad and devastating.

He explained his last moment with his late daughter that morning when he gave her transport fare.

“l gave N200 transport fare to her that day to move from lkare to lboropa because I would not be available to take her home that day. To my surprise, I was later informed of the ugly development. It’s really shocking, sad and devastating.” he said.

He described the late daughter as a kind and responsible child who would always carry out many domestic chores for the parents.



