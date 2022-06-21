Boyfriend Strips Girlfriend Unclad & Flogs Her In The Presence Of His Friends (Pix)

A Nigerian Lady simply identified as Aduke took to her Whatsapp status to cry out for justice after her boyfriend identified as Fatai gathered some of his friends together and then he flogged her mercilessly over claims that she was cheating on him.

Aduke, a HND1 Student of Bartholomew College of Health Shao, Kwara State, told her friends that the incident happened at Fatai’s residence.

According to her friends, Fatai had invited her to his house without giving her any hint of what he was about to do. When she arrived at his home, she met some of his friends, all male, in his living room. He theb started to interrogate her, accusing her of engaging in hookups. Things took a different turn when he and his friends forcefully grabbed her hands and legs and then he began to flog her with a cane.

At a point, he pulled her pant and flogged her bare butt. He had a change of heart and wore her pant back.

Aduke took to her Whatsapp status to share videos from the scene. The matter was reported to the police and Army and the boys were picked up. Her friends are alleging that the matter might have been swept under the carpet.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfDOYeoKIrQ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a9730d7e-c664-4fb6-9a4b-d9d2a06ff810&ig_mid=B2CA0FA1-BC4D-41B7-B8E3-E4BB99822ED8

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related