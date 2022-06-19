Breakdown Of Result Of Ekiti Gubernatorial Election By LGA

Final Results From Ekiti Governorship Election

APC 187,057

SDP 82,211

PDP 67,457

Registered Voters 989,224
Accredited Voters 363,438

