Breakdown Of Result Of Ekiti Gubernatorial Election By LGA

Final Results From Ekiti Governorship Election
APC 187,057
SDP 82,211
PDP 67,457
Registered Voters 989,224
Accredited Voters 363,438
https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/1538337187388964864
