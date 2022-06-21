Brutality: Portable Should Visit Drug Rehabilitation Centre – Okowa’s Aide

https://www.nairaland.com/7188167/police-order-portable-report-himself

Ossai Success, an aide to Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has stated that the fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, should be taken to an alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre.

This was in connection to a video clip circulating on social media, where the singer was presumed to have organised some youths to beat up a young man.

In the video seen by our correspondent, the Zazzu crooner was seen asking some youths to beat up a man, whom he accused the man of messaging his wife.

Reacting to the video, the Special Assistant on Media to the Governor took to his verified Facebook page on Monday to call for the singer’s rehabilitation.

Success wrote, “Take Portable to alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre. As a young boy, I love Zazu singer Portable’s zeal for defeating poverty but the truth must be told.

“There are a lot of misbehaviours in him that are associated with too much alcohol and drugs. This young boy needs to be taken care of before he gets himself damaged all in the name of fame.

“Someone close to him should as a matter of urgency take Portable to an alcohol and drug rehabilitation centre. Don’t say his character is what is giving him fame because this is how some people started having kidney problems or musical careers started dying while people were busy hailing them.

“I need him to be better in doing his things and that is why I am so concerned about his well-being. He needs urgent attention.”

This comes shortly after the Ogun State Police Command, on Monday, ordered Portable to report himself at the nearest police station.

In a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, it was said that the incident in the viral video happened somewhere within the state about three days ago.



https://punchng.com/brutality-portable-should-visit-drug-rehabilitation-centre-okowas-aide/

