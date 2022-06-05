Buhari Always Travels When There Is A Problem – Shehu Sani

President Muhammadu Buhari has been accused of travelling out of the country whenever there is a problem, IGBERETV reports.

This accusation was made by former Kaduna lawmaker, Sani Shehu, on Twitter on Saturday.

Shehu tweeted,

“Whenever there’s a problem, the President is used to travelling only to come back and meet it solved.

“This one, he went to Dubai, Spain and now Ghana and yet the problem is still waiting for him to solve.”



https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1533050861009657863?s=19

Buhari had been to Dubai on a condolence visit, travelled to Spain on a State Visit and is in Ghana for an ECOWAS meeting while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dealing with issues surrounding the party’s election of a candidate who will succeed Buhari.

