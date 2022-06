Profile of the former CJN, Tanko Muhammad

President Buhari confers on Justice Ibrahim Tanko, Grand commander of the Niger (GCON) says his immense contributions to Development of the Judiciary in Nigeria is unprecedented.



SOURCE

Tanko was conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) by former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on 29 September, 2014.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related