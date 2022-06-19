Buhari Congratulates Ekiti Governor-Elect, Biodun Oyebanji

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the winner of Saturday’s Ekiti governorship election and flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji, for emerging victorious.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, Buhari said the victory is well deserved considering Oyebanji’s contributions to the development of the State and the party.

He urged him to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the State.

Buhari also rejoices with the APC chairman, Abdulahi Adamu, and the National Working Committee for the victory, the first under the tenure of the newly elected executives of the party.

