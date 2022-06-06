Buhari Denies Claim Of Picking Ahmad Lawan As The Consensus Candidate

As the Nation awaits the nomination of the APC Presidential Flagbearer, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, met with some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the north at the Presidential Villa Abuja and among other things, debunked the rumours which gained traction earlier in the day that the ruling party had settled for Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Sources at the meeting stated that the President distanced himself from the alleged endorsement of Lawan by the APC’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The President was reported to have told the Governors that consultations should be broadened to ensure that a candidate with popular appeal emerges as the consensus candidate before the commencement of the Convention on Tuesday.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/buhari-meets-northern-governors-debunks-claim-on-consensus-candidate/

