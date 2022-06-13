Buhari Finally Recognizes Babagana Kingibe As Vice President To MKO

Former running mate to the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, MKO Abiola, Babagana Kingibe, has been recognized as an ex-Vice President.

Kingibe was introduced as former Vice President when he was requested to join a group photograph at the Eagles Square on Monday, during the celebration of this year’s Democracy Day.

He was requested to join President Muhammadu Buhari, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

Others called for the photograph include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Chief Justice of the Federation, Ibrahim Tanko, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu.

The event is the last Democracy parade President Buhari will preside over before his exit in 2023.

Recall that the 1993 June 12 presidential election was annulled by the then military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Last year, Buhari reviewed Nigeria’s democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 in honour of Abiola.

While Buhari’s administration honoured Abiola nothing was publicly declared about Kingibe, until today.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/13/buhari-govt-finally-recognizes-mko-abiolas-deputy-babagana-kingibe-as-vice-president/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related