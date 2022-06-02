Buhari Has Every Right To Pick His Successor, Infact It’s Democratic

The former Senate Minority leader and the Director- General of Rotimi Amaechi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South has thrown his weight behind President Buhari on the comment, saying it is democratic.

Speaking with Vanguard, Senator Ndume who noted that there was nothing wrong in Buhari wanting to pick his successor, said that there is no President that will not name his successor or be interested in who succeeds him after office.

Ndume who said that former President of the United States of America, USA, Barack Obama picked interest in his Vice, Joe Biden to succeed him and he worked very hard to support Biden, said that there was nothing wrong with the position of President Buhari on the issue.

“The call by President Buhari that he should be allowed to pick his successor is not out of place, it is democratic and he was democratic about it.

There is no President that will not name his successor. I would have been disappointed if the President had left the issue open without being interested in who should succeed him.

As he said, the Governors were allowed to name their successors, the President should be allowed to do same. There is nothing out of place for the President to do that.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/2023-there-is-no-president-that-will-not-name-his-successor-ndume-backs-buhari/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related