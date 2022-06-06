Buhari Hosts Adamu, Governors, Others Ahead Of APC Presidential Primary

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is on Sunday night, hosting some members of the All Progressives Congress national caucus for a dinner at the State House Banquet Hall.

The APC chieftains at the dinner include the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Chairmen, Bisi Akande, John Oyegun, the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and some APC Governors.

The meeting is part of continued consultations the President is having with various party stakeholders to elect a consensus candidate ahead of this week’s Presidential Primary elections.

In a meeting with APC presidential hopefuls at the State House on Saturday night, Buhari who asked aspirants to choose a formidable candidate from among themselves affirmed that he would discuss it with more party stakeholders.

He said “This is the second in the series and I still look forward to meeting with party stakeholders. These steps are being taken to ensure that the unity and cohesion of the party are sustained and to provide direction.”



https://punchng.com/just-in-buhari-hosts-adamu-govs-others-ahead-of-apc-presidential-primary/

