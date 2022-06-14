Buhari Meets APC Governors To Discuss Tinubu’s Running Mate

President Muhammadu Buhari met with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to discuss the choice of running mate of Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the presidential villa in the federal capital territory (FCT).

Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), led his colleagues into the meeting with the president.

Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president; Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, and Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, were among those present at the meeting.

Last week, Bola Tinubu campaign organisation said the APC governors are at liberty to pick a running mate for Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, spokesman of the campaign organisation, said Tinubu’s running mate can come from any geo-political zone and religion.

“The vice-president can come from any region and religion. But the PGF is at liberty to pick. Up till now, we are all aware that Atiku has not chosen a VP,” Onanuga had said.

“Yet, he was elected before him. But in our own case, it is a party affair.

“The party leaders will look at the chances and decide how they will balance a Muslim from the south, maybe with somebody that comes from north-east, north-central or from north-west.

“That is how it is done. I cannot circumvent the party.”

