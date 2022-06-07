Buhari Meets Yahaya Bello In Aso Rock, Hours To APC Convention

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Governor of Kogi State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello.

The meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Kogi state governor is among the 23 presidential aspirants of the APC cleared to contest for the primary of the party.

Although the APC governors from the north have resolved that power should shift to the south, Governor Bello has disassociated himself from the resolution.

The agenda of the meeting between the president and the governor was not made known, but there is an insinuation that Bello may discuss his decision on whether he will step down or not with the president.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/hours-to-apc-convention-buhari-meets-yahaya-bello-in-aso-rock/amp/

