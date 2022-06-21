Buhari replaces ex-ministers, sends nominees list to SenatePublished on June 21, 2022By Samson Atekojo Usman
The Nigerian Senate has received the executive communication with the nomination of six names as replacements for ministers that resigned to contest the presidential election.
In a letter that was read by the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawa,n on Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari said the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.
The letter read: “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for your confirmation.”
The nominees are:
Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State
Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State
Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State
Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State
Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State
Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State
Odum Odih – Rivers State
https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/21/buhari-replaces-ex-ministers-sends-nominees-list-to-senate/