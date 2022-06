President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with the presidential hopefuls of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday night.

TheCable understands that the president is expected to communicate his preferred 2023 presidential candidate at the meeting.

The meeting is slated for 8pm at the presidential villa, Abuja.

https://www.thecable.ng/breaking-buhari-to-meet-with-apc-presidential-hopefuls-tonight/amp

