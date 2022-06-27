Barring any last-minute change of plans, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to swear in Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) today.

This follows the resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad over health challenges.

Justice Ariwoola is currently the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court.

He is expected to be sworn in today by 2 pm, according to sources within the presidency.

Born on 22 August 1958, Justice Ariwoola was formerly a Justice of the Court of Appeal and was elevated to the Supreme Court bench.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/27/buhari-to-swear-in-justice-ariwoola-as-cjn-today/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related