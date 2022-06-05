Buhari Working On Amaechi/Lawan Ticket – Ex Jigawa Governor, Lamido

Top leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, says he foresees a palace coup that will lead to the emergence of Senate President Ahman Lawan and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lamido believed Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is the only presidential aspirant of the APC that can give his party (PDP) a fight for its money but said he (Tinubu) will never emerge as the candidate of the ruling party at the federal level for the February 2023 election.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar only last weekend picked the presidential ticket of the PDP.

Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, who earlier served in the Obasanjo administration as Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke to Sunday Vanguard at the weekend.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari will never ever support Tinubu to be president because of his mentality and psychology.

“Right now, Tinubu is going through hell from who? His own fellow brothers in Afenifere who openly don’t like him and also the APC governors who don’t like him because they say he is too domineering and a dictator. I mean, he is their own son, why can’t they make him?”, he stated.

“Mark my words, Buhari will never ever support Tinubu. I know the man’s mentality and psychology. He will never ever support Tinubu. I said it but people didn’t believe me but wait and see. The whole thing is not about Tinubu or about any other interest. It is not even about the bigger picture called Nigeria but other interests. There is no way Buhari is going to support Tinubu, because the whole thing is going to take personal dimension.

“Let us be honest, Tinubu today is swimming alone. Look at the phenomenon he was but they are now saying no to him.

“If the South is ready to win this election, the only candidate that can give the PDP a fight for their money is Tinubu. He has goodwill. He has a political family. In Nigeria today, even if it (APC ticket) not given to him, he will still win election because Nigeria wants anything except Buhari.

“I said Buhari will not give Tinubu, he is trying to pair Amaechi and Lawan.

“So I foresee a palace coup”.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/lamido-buhari-working-on-amaechi-lawan-ticket/

