Buhari’s Consensus Candidate: ‘See The Man Who Meets All The Requirements’

Below are the characteristics President Buhari listed that the APC consensus candidate must possess and the candidates that possess them.

Any candidate that possesses all the characteristics is likely the chosen one.

(https://www.nairaland.com/7155269/buhari-lists-characteristics-apc-consensus)

The candidate must be:

1. Somebody acceptable to Nigerians. Somebody that will go to every part of the country and be accepted. In other words, he must be acceptable in the North East, North West, North Central, South East, South West and South South.

Candidates that meet this requirement are:

i. Rotimi Amaechi.

ii. Yemi Osinbajo.

iii. Ogbonnaya Onu.

iv. Goodluck Jonathan. (If he’s contesting)

2. Somebody who understands what APC is all about.

Candidates that meet this requirement are:

i. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

ii. Rotimi Amaechi.

iii. Yemi Osinbajo.

iv. Ogbonnaya Onu.

v. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba.

vi. Ahmed Lawan.

vii. Ibikunle Amosun.

viii. Abubakar Badaru.

ix. Sani Yerima.

x. Tunde Bakare.

3. Somebody who will be able to sustain all the good things the president has done.

The shining light of Buhari’s administration comes from the transportation ministry. So who can sustain “it” better if not the head of the ministry?

Candidate that meets this requirement is:

i. Rotimi Amaechi.

