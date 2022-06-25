Burial Photos Of Corper Who Drowned In Bayelsa Boat Accident; Friends Mourn

See The Previous Thread As Posted By NaijaCover – https://www.nairaland.com/7186252/boat-capsizes-bayelsa-pregnant-woman

“Your Mother’s Burial Is This Weekend” – Friend, Family Members Mourn Corps Member Who Drowned In Bayelsa Boat Accident As She Is Laid To Rest (Video)

Friends, Colleagues And Family Members are mourning Chinwendu Immaculate Alago, the Corps member who drowned in last Saturday’s boat mishap in Bayelsa State, NaijaCover Reports.

It Was Gathered By NaijaCover, that the boat accident, which occurred at about 4:00 pm, was caused by bad weather, poor visibility and lack of life jackets for the passengers.

The corpses of Immaculate and that of a 70-year-old chief from Otuan, were found floating on Sunday night close to the scene of the incident.

The Deceased NYSC member was laid to rest in her hometown in Abia State on Thursday, June 23, NaijaCover Reports.

According to her cousin, Festus Emmanuel, Immaculate’s mother who died recently will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 25.

“Alago Chinwendu Immaculate. Your mother’s burial is this weekend. My first cousin. Your death still keep me in shock since morning. God knows the best. But this was not the arrangement and plans. Keep resting in the chest of our make,” He Wrote As Sighted By NaijaCover Below:

“It was at this moment I believed all this whole story line. I was supposed to carry wines on your wedding day, but devil said no it should be your casket.

“I’m still in shock. After several years of suffering in the university nothing happened to you. But it was at the pic of the useful moment you left us all. Alago Chinwendu immaculate you never gave time for yourself but you gave and channeled your energy in academics. But today the story reversed. Go well my lovely sister”

