Burial Photos Of David Imoh, Sound Engineer Killed By Mob In Lekki

The Remains of David Imoh, the sound engineer who was lynched by commercial bikers in the Lekki area of Lagos state on May 12, were laid to rest at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, today June 3rd.

Imoh was beaten and set ablaze by a mob near a leisure facility where he was billed to work alongside a live band. He had stepped out to settle a dispute between two men and a motorcycle rider when the incident took a different turn and he was lynched and set ablaze by motorcycle riders and passersby.

Present at his funeral were his close relatives, friends, and others.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

