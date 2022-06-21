Bus Driver Kills Colleague, Abandons Corpse At Lagos Park

The Body of a Bus Driver was abandoned in a Lagos park after he was killed by a colleague in the Berger area of Lagos.

The Deceased, identified only as Wasiu, was alleged to have been dumped close to the entrance of the park.

Wasiu, who plied the Ishaga-Fagba route, had a confrontation with a colleague from another park on Sunday, June 19, and this resulted in a fight between them, Punch reports.

An eyewitness told the publication: “Wasiu picked a fight with someone at the park and went to pick a bottle. But when he smashed it on the ground, the broken pieces hit the baby of a nearby alcohol seller; the little child started bleeding.”

When the baby’s father, identified as Ikman, was informed, he reportedly mobilised his colleagues and attacked Wasiu until he became unconscious.

Another source told the publication: “Ikman was a close friend to Wasiu. He also drives a commercial bus plying the Berger-Obalende route. Wasiu would not have died, but Ikman deliberately left him unconscious on the floor after the attack without any attempt to revive him.”

Following Wasiu’s death, some road transport workers at the bus park, believed to be friends of the deceased, protested the decision to leave the body at the park, as one of them claimed it was an attempt to implicate them.

However, police officers from the Ojodu division arrived at the scene to calm the tension.

Relatives of the deceased arrived from Ibadan that Monday morning to make plans to take the body away for burial. But the police resisted the move.

The body was later taken by the police, who were joined by relatives of the deceased in a truck.



Source: https://punchng.com/bus-driver-kills-dumps-colleagues-corpse-at-lagos-park/

