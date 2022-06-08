Calistus Okafor Faction Of LP To Hold Presidential Primary Today

Labour Party holds its Presidential Primaries today led by Calistus Okafor . They have successfully held National & state houses of Assembly . Recall that we have 2 factions , Abure& Calistus . When the heat is on , Okupe has a meeting with Okafor & no resolution. Recall that FHC

2: Recall that FHC in 2018 ordered an inclusive convention that Abure violated . Also, Calistus Okafor has secured an order of court for substituted services& adjourned the case till June 30. Anyway , Okafor is submitting its Presidential candidate’s name to INEC before deadline

3: As at today in the eyes of law, Labour Party has no Presidential candidate.



https://twitter.com/woye1/status/1534495016089174017

