‘Cancer Killed My Wife’ – Osinachi’s Husband Cries Out As Court Remands Him (Video)

Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing

The Federal Capital Territory High Court in the Wuse area of Abuja has remanded Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, in the Kuje Correctional Facility.

Mr. Nwachukwu will be in prison pending the hearing and determination of the homicide-related suit instituted against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

The presiding judge, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme gave the order on Friday after he pleaded not guilty to 23 charges bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others.

She ordered that the suspect be remanded at the correctional facility while the trial was adjourned to June 16 and June 17.

The gospel singer died on April 8, and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the victim to domestic violence, which led to her death.

Following the incident, the Nigeria Police arrested Nwachukwu and he has since been in detention.

The Federal Government claims that he contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, Section 221 of the Penal Code, and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.



