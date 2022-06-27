Car Crash: ‘See How God Saved Me From Untimely Death’ (Pictures)

Good day all.

I want to share with you all what the Lord did for me yesterday o.

While at PHC on a business trip from calabar.

I arrived phc on sunday and decided to sit out with friends on Wednesday night. After dropping my friends at their house and heading to my hotel room with the aid of the google map, a truck was parked on the speedlane at attilary road at phc at about 2am without having backlights or even putting c-caution.

While trying to look at my phone to check where i was heading to and moving at about 100km/hr, as soon as i lifted my head up, a truck was parked at the speedlane with NO backlights and caution sign placed on the road.

And that was how i rammed into the truck. But to the glory of God, i came out unscathed. No injury sustained at all.

The police said i was wrong to have rammed into the truck from behind regardless of where it was parked or even if it was stationary. They said i ought to have been more careful.

Buh i thank God, i am alive, my car got destroyed, but I sustained no injury which is most important.

