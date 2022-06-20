Car Smoking Occasionally

If i drive for a 5mins or more, white or light blue smoke will suddenly come out and within 2 mins, it will stop. Sometimes, when i accelerate, the smoke will come out much, other times, it won’t. Still yet, it smokes sometimes even i don’t accelerate at all.

Comparatively, most times, it doesn’t smoke. But when it does, it comes out quite much and stops gradually. But when i start the car, it doesn’t bring smoke.

What could be the fault.? Your advice needed to also guide me with all these mechanics.

Car. Is 2.2 camry

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related